15th Anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s Election

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Today is the 15th anniversary of the election of Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger as Bishop of Rome, Vicar of Jesus Christ, Successor of Saint Peter, Servant of the Servants of God.

The exclamation made by Cardinal Medina that evening, shortly after 6 P. M., Rome Time, announced it: Habemus papam!

This traditional Latin phrase used to proclaim to the crowds gathered in Saint Peter’s Square that a pope has been elected, means literally: We have a pope!

This cry, HABEMUM PAPAM! Is also our cry today. Because we who are the true members of the true Catholic Church can also say what no others who claim the name, “Catholic” can say: WE HAVE A POPE!

And thus, unlike all others, WE HAVE A HOPE!

Because our pope is a Roman Catholic! Our Pope lives still! Our Pope, in the sight of God, is still His Vicar on Earth!

And our celebration is NOT so much that the Cardinals elected Cardinal Ratzinger, but that he had the charity and courage to ACCEPT HIS CANONICAL ELECTION, because it was his acceptance not his election which made him the Vicar of Jesus Christ on Earth.

But this cry, HABEMUS PAPAM! is also our DEUS VULT!

The Latin exclamation, “Deus vult!”, means, “God wills it”. It was the inspired cry of Catholic clergy and noblemen and laymen at the Council of Clermont in 1096, when Bl. Urban II proclaimed the First Crusade. They shouted, Deus Vult, because they understood that the Will of God was on their side and would be there to lead and guide and bless them in the endeavor at hand.

We too have a crusade to accomplish: the restoration of Pope Benedict XVI to the apostolic throne. A holy crusade to be accomplished by prayer, as Our Lady asked us through Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich, in 1822, when She asked us to come to Her Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, here at Rome, or to rise at midnight, and pray with arms extended in the shape of the cross.

She asked us to to do this at Her Holy House here at Rome, because this is Her throne on Earth at the Court of the Vicar of Jesus Christ, Pope Benedict XVI. This is Her Embassy at the Court of Saint Peter on Earth.

My Joy and tremendous Disappointment with YouTube

By the grace of God, then, I count it as a great sign, that as of today, for the first time, From Rome Info Video has 1000 subscribers.

This is because YouTube promises all its users that with 1000 subscribers they can do a live video broadcast from a cellphone. (With professional non portable equipment you can do a live stream with only 100 subscribers).

However, to my great disappointment, YouTube says I still cannot do a live stream from a cellphone. They say on their Support Page, that it may take SEVERAL WEEKS OR MONTHS before they allow me to do a live stream! And that in that time I have to maintain more than 1000 subscribers.

I guess YouTube is a private club. Some 1000 subscribers are more equal than others. Many users have complained about this. It seems that YoutTube Inc simply has chosen to deceive its users and subscribers with completely no ethics or remorse.

Anyhow, here is the graphic I created for the event, with much labor. I guess I was a fool for putting my trust in YouTube Inc..

HOWEVERHOWEV

HOWEVER, I am not one to give up. So I am currently searching for other platforms on the Web, which will allow me to broadcast live tonight, via cellphone, even if I have to pay for it.