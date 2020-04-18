News

Dr. Rashid Buttar: The Fraud surrounding COVID-19, to create panic & justify control

1 Comment

Dr. Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.

He says that there are 2000 Academic studies that radiation like 5G alters the chemical reactions on the surface of human cells, regarding Calcium intake, decreasing the efficiency of the human immunity systems.

One thought on “Dr. Rashid Buttar: The Fraud surrounding COVID-19, to create panic & justify control”

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.