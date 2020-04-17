News

National Governments knew about Chloroquine cure but rejected it to maximize deaths

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Above is a breaking video from Highwire News. You need to share this with everyone!

It is beginning to look like there was a criminal conspiracy to mass murder millions for the sake of creating a pretext to enrich Bill Gates’s worldwide mass Vaccine project.

I say, a criminal conspiracy to mass murder, because as this video shows, since 2005 the medical experts of the world knew that Chloroquine was an effective treatment for SARS viruses, but national governments ignored this and are still ignoring this to allow 10s of thousands to die.

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.