National Governments knew about Chloroquine cure but rejected it to maximize deaths

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Above is a breaking video from Highwire News. You need to share this with everyone!

It is beginning to look like there was a criminal conspiracy to mass murder millions for the sake of creating a pretext to enrich Bill Gates’s worldwide mass Vaccine project.

I say, a criminal conspiracy to mass murder, because as this video shows, since 2005 the medical experts of the world knew that Chloroquine was an effective treatment for SARS viruses, but national governments ignored this and are still ignoring this to allow 10s of thousands to die.