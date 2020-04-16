News

Pope Benedict XVI: Happy 93rd!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Ninety-three years ago today, it was Holy Saturday, and there was born and baptized. Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, whom the world knows as Pope Benedict XVI.

Let us all pray a Rosary for Pope Benedict XVI’s spiritual and physical welfare today!

And please consider joining the League of Prayer for Pope Benedict XVI.

Here is a video for today’s celebration:

This video, and many others, contain grave canonical errors and outright falsehoods, which by being posted here are not thereby endorsed by FromRome.Info.

Here are some videos from past birthdays…

 

  2. Praise the Lord for the life of Our Holy Father. He was born on the feast day of St. Benedict Joseph-Labre, patron of the unmarried, poor, beggars and rejects.

    Also on the feast of St. Bernadette of Lourdes, patroness of illness, people ridiculed for their piety, poverty and shepherds.

    Also on the feast of St. Drogo, patron of those whom others find repulsive, unattractive, “Baume-les-Messieurs”, bodily ills, and other afflictions.

    Also on the feast of St. Turibius the monk, Abbot and founder of the Spanish Benedictine abbey of Liebana in Asturias where the largest relic of the Cross of Our Lord is safeguarded.

    So many parallels with the life of our Holy Father and the saints of his birthday!

