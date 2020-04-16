Pope Benedict XVI: Happy 93rd!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Ninety-three years ago today, it was Holy Saturday, and there was born and baptized. Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, whom the world knows as Pope Benedict XVI.

Let us all pray a Rosary for Pope Benedict XVI’s spiritual and physical welfare today!

And please consider joining the League of Prayer for Pope Benedict XVI.

Here is a video for today’s celebration:

This video, and many others, contain grave canonical errors and outright falsehoods, which by being posted here are not thereby endorsed by FromRome.Info.

Here are some videos from past birthdays…