Anthony Fauci admits he convinced Trump to shut down USA

Br. Alexis Bugnolo
The analysis presented here at FromRome.Info, that Bill Gates is the one behind the Corona Panic was confirmed on Monday, when Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Brix admitted during the White House Press Conference, that day, that it was they who convinced the U.S. President, Donald Trump, to shut down America.
