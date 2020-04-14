News, Videos

Pope Benedict XVI’s Renunciation: The complete documentary series

As a handy too for sharing, FromRome.Info
has embedded into this one post
the entire 7 part Documentary

On Pope Benedict XVI’s Renunciation

The Facts, the Laws & the Consequences

Click the image above to go to the Playlist, where you can watch in order all 7 of the 20-30 minute episodes.

This documentary demonstrates conclusively and from all the public evidence, that Pope Benedict XVI is still the Pope and that the College of Cardinals is involved in a conspiracy against him.

+ + +

