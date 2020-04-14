Mind Control techniques used by the St Gallen Mafia

If you want to understand how the two step left one step right methods of the St. Gallen Mafia and Lavender Mafia to delude Catholics into accepting non-Catholic beliefs and practices, you need to watch this documentary on the perverse science of mind control.

MK-Ultra connects the Waffen SS to the CIA to Gladio to the St. Gallen Mafia and Trad Inc.. And explains how in the arguments against the truth of Pope Benedict XVI’s invalid resignation they employ many of the methods of this program.

After watching this documentary, you will see that there is more than some probability to the possibility that Benedict was induced to abdicate by some sort of manipulation. Certainly, the technology existed and was known to be used by the US Allies of the St. Gallen Mafia.