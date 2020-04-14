News

How public opinion is manipulated through the Main Stream Media

This video not only explains the topic named in the title of this post, but explains the pedophile network in the Obama administration, which might have been the motivation for replacing Pope Benedict XVI with the St. Gallen Mafia’s Don.

WARNING: FromRome.Info does not recommend the video for kids, but for adults it should be listened to. Nor does it recommend it anyone to watch it visually, since there are many scenes which a Christian would cut out for lack of proper modesty. Turn it on and let it run, but only listen to the audio track, as the visual images are not necessary for the argument.

