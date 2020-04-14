98% of COVID-19 patients cured with Hydroxychloroquine treatment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

A recent clinical trial in France, which included 1061 COVID-19 patients, rigorously selected in accord with scientific methods, has shown that a treatment of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin had resulted with a 98% cure rate.

These stunning results were reported by Derek Lowe at ScienceMag.org on April 11, 2020, who also cites a previous study that the combination of these two medicines can results in a 15-20% increase in the incidents of heart failure.

The reason for the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine may have everything to do with the findings of Wenzhong Liu and Hualan Li regarding COVID-19. In a recent published study, they report having found, in regard to the proteins on the surface of the Virus and how they react with porphyrin in human blood cells:

The results showed the ORF8 and surface glycoprotein could bind to the porphyrin, respectively. At the same time, orf1ab, ORF10, and ORF3a proteins could coordinate attack the heme on the 1-beta chain of hemoglobin to dissociate the iron to form the porphyrin. The attack will cause less and less hemoglobin that can carry oxygen and carbon dioxide. The lung cells have extremely intense poisoning and inflammatory due to the inability to exchange carbon dioxide and oxygen frequently, which eventually results in ground-glass-like lung images. The mechanism also interfered with the normal heme anabolic pathway of the human body, is expected to result in human disease. According to the validation analysis of these finds, chloroquine could prevent orf1ab, ORF3a, and ORF10 to attack the heme to form the porphyrin, and inhibit the binding of ORF8 and surface glycoproteins to porphyrins to a certain extent, effectively relieve the symptoms of respiratory distress. Since the ability of chloroquine to inhibit structural proteins is not particularly obvious, the therapeutic effect on different people may be different.

In other words, the Wuhan Virus is coated with a protein which can cause human hemoglobin to lose its iron atoms, and thus become incapable of transporting oxygen to the human body. This causes the patients to suffocate even though they can breathe normally.

This effect of suffocation, which is caused not by a pulmonary obstruction, but which occurs at the molecular level, is what may be indirectly causing high levels of mortality for COVID-19 patients on respirators. As the oxygen deprivation increases, standard medical practice protocols are instructing medical professionals to increase air pressure in ventilators, which ultimately results in not only damaging the lungs, but failing to solve the underlying molecular problem of oxygen starvation.

This was reported by Dell Bigtree on his program at Highwire Talk, the other day.

Chloroquine, a drug used for malaria, can provide instrumental help to prevent such oxygen deprivation, since it is a know agent in preventing the disassociation of iron in human hemoglobin, the protein found in human blood cells, which carries the oxygen to the body after acquiring it as it passes through the fine surface capillaries of the human lungs. Hydroxycholorquine is another form of the same medicine, chloroquine.

Though Dr. Vladimir Zelenko has found 100% success rate with a treatment containing hyrdoxychloroquine and zinc — to which latter he attributes its efficacy in slowing RNA synthesis — he may have unwittingly stumbled upon another cure, in that zinc, the element, has similar chemical properties as iron, and may be serving in the bloodstream as a sort of sacrificial anode, allowing itself to intervene to prevent the loss of iron by human hemoglobin when attacked by COVID-19, and be captured by the virus instead. This is suggested by antagonistic properties of iron and zinc.

The high death rates on ventilators in countries which are ignoring Chloroquine treatments, is causing massive frustration and incrimination of government leaders, as is evident by Antonio Socci’s diatribe against the Italian Prime Minister, in his open letter of Easter Sunday, at AntonioSocci.com.

Thus the true killer may not be so much the Wuhan Virus but ignorance and incompetence of medical professionals and national leaders who are sustained by political parties who just want a crisis to serve their own ends.

