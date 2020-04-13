The Good News is that you probably already were infected by COVID-19

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The title of this article might seem a bizarre joke, but it is not. The truth is that COVID-19, if it is anything at all, is not a deadly plague, it is just another winter flu, which is only risky for persons who are already in very bad states of health. And because of this, many catch it but show no symptoms, because their natural immune system zaps it on contact or after a few days of slight symptoms.

Statisticians on the basis of the high rate of infectibility by the Wuhan Virus have already speculated that the number of those infected is astronomically already high.

On March 26, 2020, for example, the Guardian was reporting that a study out of Oxford was estimating that 50% of everyone in the United Kingdom had already been infected and has the antibodies. This natural process of acquiring immunity for the majority of the population is called herd immunity — rather vulgarly — from the analogy to how herds of livestock acquire immunity against disease, namely, by rapidly infecting every other member of herd.

While the report by the Guardian tried to discount such a study, they admitted that levels of immunity in the U.K. population might presently be (on March. 26) 20 times higher than the number of cases reported, simply because for every one person who is sick enough to get tested, there are 20 who never get so sick and thus never get tested.

Herd immunity though, is a fast changing reality. Once 10% of the population acquires an infection, the rest of the heard is soon infected in a matter of days or weeks.

Another study, this time out of Chicago, USA, show that this process is developing rapidly round the world. Chicago is considered a hotspot for infection in the U.S.A. But there at the Roseland Hospital, they are finding that 30% to 50% of all those tested already have the antibodies against COVID-19 and therefore have naturally acquired immunity. That means, perhaps, that nearly everyone in Chicago will be immune from COVID-19 this week.

Let me demonstrate how this can be:

The first case of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois (of which Chicago is the capital) was on January 24: a person returned from China. By January 30, there was the first evidence of human to human transmission. The first proven death at Chicago by COVID-19 was on March 17.

The infection which began with 1 person on Jan. 24, had reached 1534 by March 24. These are known cases. Multiply by 20, as we see from the U.K. data and you have probably more like 30,000 in two months or a growth rate of infections which is a daily growth rate of 18.7%.

So if we assume that growth rate is the same in all places, then we can expect 332% more cases each week. So as soon as the known herd immunity is 10%, within a week it will be 33.2% and in the second week 100%.

Applying the same rates to the United Kingdom, but assuming that on March 26, 2020, the immunity was only 5%, then by today, the immunity will be more like 55%. And within 5 days, the entire U.K. will be infected and or immune.

But as you can see the death numbers are not rising as quickly. And this is because, as I said above, COVID-19 is not a plague, it is just another winter flu.

So the good news for those in countries which are already infected, is that you are now or shortly will be immune to COVID-19.

No need for vaccines. No need for Bill Gates’s Vaccination Program for the world. No need for Rockefeller’s New World Order. No need for everyone to have a vaccine id’s, etc..

And certainly no need for a Corona Control requiring you to stay at home until May. As you will probably be immune within the next 2 weeks, without so much as a sniffle.

