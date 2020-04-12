Easter 2020 begins with terrible Lunar omen over Rome

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I was the witness of an terrible omen last night, shortly after Midnight. At about 12:30 A.M., as I left the piazza of Santa Maria Maggiore, I saw the waning moon rise, colored to the color of blood.

In the Book of Joel (2:31) and the Book of Revelations (6:12) the ominous sign of the end times is that the “moon will turn to blood”. The precise meaning of this biblical phrase is uncertain. Saint Peter (Acts 2:20), on Pentecost Day, referred to the prophecy of Joel as being fulfilled by the Descent of the Holy Spirit. But the Fathers of the Church refer the passage in the Book of Revelations to the punishments which God will meet out to the Church of the Antichrist and his followers.

Astronomers generally consider the reference to the moon turning to blood as that to a Lunar Eclipse. I have used as the featured image, above, just such a photograph, taken by Alfredo Garcia, Jr. on Sept. 27, 2015. I tried to take a photograph, but the camera I had in hand could not resolve the color or size of the moon well enough to to make it worthy.

The only thing is, according to astronomers THERE WAS NO LUNAR ECLIPSE on April 12, 2020! As you can see from this link, the total lunar eclipses for 2020 A. D., are January 10-11 and June 5-6. There will be prenumbal or partial lunar eclipses on July 4-5 and November 29-30.

So astronomically, what I saw was impossible. The skies at Rome today and yesterday were both clear, and there are no wild fires burning to the East of Rome.

The fact that the Paschal Moon rose just after Midnight, over Rome, Italy, colored blood red, therefore, in my opinion, is a terrible sign of God’s Wrath. I think it is because the Vatican ordered Easter not to be celebrated this year with His faithful and because so many of the clergy, forgetting Jesus Christ completely, obeyed the Anti-pope Bergoglio.

