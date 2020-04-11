Italian Bishop’s Conference: After COVID-19 it’s time for a New World Order!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Some people plot against the masses in secret, but others announce from the headlines of their newspapers their plots and agenda.

Such is the case of the national newspaper published by the Italian Bishop’s Conference — the Catholic one — on their official website, Avvenire.it, on Good Friday, when the Church is supposed to be remembering the Redemption of the World by Jesus Christ — BUT DID NOT — because Bergoglio ordered the Bishops to cancel all services in Italy, before the Government even attempted to do so.

In an opinion piece entitled, Coronavirus: È il momento di gettare le basi per un nuovo ordine mondiale, Agostino Giovagnoli calls for — you can perhaps gess it — a New World Order. In fact, his editorial in English would be entitled — if one translated it literally — Coronavirus: Now is the time to lay the foundations for a new world order.

Somehow, this sounds like Kissinger, no?

Agostino Giovagnoli is a tenured professor in Modern History at the Catholic University of Milan.

The editors of the National Catholic daily subtitled his editorial, La pandemia ha generato percorsi di solidarietà inediti. Da questa base si può ripartire per unire i Paesi nella lotta ai veri conflitti. That is, in English: The pandemic has generated unheard of rushes to solidarity. On this basis one can begin a new to unite the Countries in the battle against the true conflicts.

Peace and security? Yeah, that is what his piece is all about. He closes his editorial, with these words:

Gli Stati europei sono oggi molto impegnati ad affrontare la sfida di una maggiore solidarietà interna. Ma non dovrebbero trascurare ciò che possono fare per il mondo nel suo complesso, che è poi un modo per aiutare anche se stessi. Potrebbero, ad esempio, cogliere l’occasione per gettare, insieme a Stati Uniti, alla Cina e a tutti gli altri, le basi di un nuovo ordine internazionale, in grado di fermare la «terza guerra mondiale a pezzi» e molte sanguinose guerre locali, come ha chiesto il segretario generale dell’Onu Guterres e come invoca il Papa, facendo «ripartire il mondo» dopo il coronavirus.

Which in English would be:

The European States, today, are very committed to confront the challenge of a greater internal solidarity. But they should not omit that which the can do for the world in its totality, which is, moreover, a manner to help even themselves. They could, for example, welcome the occasion, together with the United States, China and all the others,to lay the foundations of a new world order, capable to stop the “piecemeal third world war” and the very bloodly local wars, as the Secretary General of the United Nations, Guterres, has asked and as the Pope has called for, make a “new start for the world” after the Coronavirus.

Our Lord is hanging on the Cross to make a new start for the world, and they are publishing a piece about a New World Order. The mention of China is not occasional. The essay bears a picture of a political rally in Italy with Chinese flags. One can guess who pays for the foreign policy of the Vatican and Italian Bishop’s conference these days….

Somehow, I think they should have given their editorial space to Saint Paul, who in the fifth chapter of his First Letter to the Thessalonians wrote also about peace and security, but in an entire other vein:

1 But of the times and moments, brethren, you need not, that we should write to you: 2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord shall so come as a thief in the night. 3 For when they shall say: Peace and security; then shall sudden destruction come upon them, as the pains upon her that is with child, and they shall not escape. 4 But you, brethren, are not in darkness, that the day should overtake you as a thief. 5 For all you are the children of light and children of the day: we are not of the night nor of darkness. 6 Therefore, let us not sleep, as others do: but let us watch, and be sober. 7 For they that sleep, sleep in the night; and they that are drunk, are drunk in the night. 8 But let us, who are of the day, be sober, having on the breast plate of faith and charity and, for a helmet, the hope of salvation. 9For God hath not appointed us unto wrath: but unto the purchasing of salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ, 10 Who died for us: that, whether we watch or sleep, we may live together with him. 11 For which cause comfort one another and edify one another, as you also do.

+ + +