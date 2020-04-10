Several Bishops in Italy no longer regard Bergoglio as the Pope

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
According to a highly reliable source, the measures to shut down the Churches during Holy Week has led several Bishops in Italy to open their eyes. They are now openly admitting that Bergoglio is not the Pope and, on account of his heresies, is patently no longer a member of the Catholic Church.
While FromRome.Info cannot confirm the claims independently, nor name the Bishops individually, we believe that the Faithful in all the world have a right to know the reality on the ground, here in Italy.
Let us pray that they now come forward and make public statements like Archbishop Lenga and Bishop Gracida, have done.
+ + +
