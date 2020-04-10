One thought on “Pope Benedict recites the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, in Latin”

  1. This is gold.

    Thank you for this connection to the Holy Father.

    This reminded me, I had forgot, an album of hymns sung by Pope Benedict XVI just a year and a half before he resigned. This was released a few years after my conversion and I remember clearly just being sustained by the voice of the Holy Father, humble, gentle in song.

    https://www.amazon.com/Alma-Mater-Featuring-Voice-Benedict/dp/B002NPYQ14

    I’ve got it back on my player. Thanks again for these connections to the Holy Father. They are good for my morale.

