It is consummated!

The Eternal Son of God, the true Messiah for Jews and Gentiles, has offered The Sacrifice.

The infinite reservoirs of God’s Mercy are now unleashed.

Everything Christ did was to empower the Sacraments.

Through them that infinite tide rushes with a roaring mightier than all the seas!

Woe to him who makes himself an enemy and opponent of that Tide!

Because the God of Infinite Mercy is also the Omnipotent God of Vindicating Justice!

One thought on “It is consummated!”

