Why did Bill Gates give his son a name which equals 666?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I have previously commented on the urban legend about Bill Gates III”is a name whose Ascii value in the decimal system equals 666. I showed that that is incorrect. But, I closed that article with the observation that the Ascii string “BILLGATES” does equal 666, if you consider that in Ascii every string is terminated by the end of text character, which has the value of 3. Kind of coincidental that Bill Gates, whose real name is William Henry Gates III, ends up having that value.

Having a name which has the Ascii value of a Biblical number of perdition is not easy to come by. It is even more rare, if you name your son with a name which also has the value of 666 in Ascii.

But Bill Gates did that. His son’s name is Rory John Gates. The Ascii strings “RORY” and “GATES” united with the unit separator character, which has the Ascii code of 31 (but which would not appear between RORY and JOHN when printed, since it separates the First name from the Middle name) also have the value of 666.

Here is RORY JOHN IN ASCII:

82 + 79 + 82 + 89 + 31 + 74 + 79 + 72 + 78

Imagine that!

Nothing to worry about? Perhaps not, because as Our Lord Jesus Christ said, The Gates of Hell shall not prevail against My Church (the Gospel of St. Matthew 16:18).

Rory is an anglicized version of the Gaelic name meaning ‘red king’. John is the English version of the Hebrew name meaning ‘gift of God’.



