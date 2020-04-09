Pope Benedict’s Renunciation: A Documentary Series

From Rome Info Video will be producing a multi part series on Pope Benedict XVI’s Declaratio of Feb. 11, 2013: What happened? The Facts. The Laws. The Consequences.
Just go to https://www.youtube.com/FromRomeInfoVideo and look for videos which begin with this image. Br. Bugnolo will start producing them during the Triduum. The individual videos will also be published at FromRome.Info. Anyone can embed them on their own blog, if they wish.
In this series, Br. Bugnolo will explain in detail and from the start the events of that day, what Pope Benedict XVI actually said. What it meant, and answer questions from the public.
You can post your question here, in the comment boxes.
+ + +
Support FromRome.Info
Help us take on the established Catholic Media who are controlled opposition. They are promoting schism from Pope Benedict, and remain silent at the heresies and schisms of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. We cannot let the St. Gallen Mafia win the information war, which they are presently doing through controlled media. — TO FIGHT THIS WAR we need your generous financial support. — Funds go to Ordo Militaris Inc., and are capital gifts for this Apostolate.
$10.00