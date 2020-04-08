News Father Hannon: Is COVID-19 a chastisement from God? Video April 8, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Father Hannon begins the topic in earnest at 7:15 in the video. Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegram Related
One thought on “Father Hannon: Is COVID-19 a chastisement from God?”
Fr. Hannon makes sense. I agree with him. If we are to receive a chastisement from God it won’t be an orchestrated media event like Covid-19 mainly appears to me with no more deaths than a bad flu year.
LikeLiked by 1 person