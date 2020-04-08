One thought on “Father Hannon: Is COVID-19 a chastisement from God?”

  1. Fr. Hannon makes sense. I agree with him. If we are to receive a chastisement from God it won’t be an orchestrated media event like Covid-19 mainly appears to me with no more deaths than a bad flu year.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.