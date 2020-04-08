This is the First of a Four Part series which claims to explain in detail, from the point of canon law, the problems around the Renunciation of Pope Benedict XVI and the election of Bergoglio. It premiers this evening at 6 PM, Rome Time.
2 thoughts on “ESTUDIO CANÓNICO — Vídeo 1: ¡BXVI no renunció a su cargo!”
It is important to note that even if Pope Benedict XVI, had renounced the Papacy according to Canon Law, the election of Jorge Bergoglio is not valid:
there is no bifurcation.”
There has to be or how can you explain the fact that we are witnessing a pope v. Pope, and thus v. every other validly elected Pope?
“It is not possible to have Sacramental Communion without Ecclesial Communion”, due to The Unity Of The Holy Ghost; For It is “Through Christ, With Christ, And In Christ, In The Unity Of The Holy Ghost”, that Holy Mother Church, outside of which, there is no Salvation, due to The Unity Of The Holy Ghost, exists.
It is not possible to have Sacramental Communion, and thus Ecclesial Communion, if one is following a schismatic pope, and furthermore, to follow a schismatic pope, sets one apart from Christ, and His One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church,
It is not possible to be in communion with and autonomous from Christ, and His One, Holy, Catholic, And Apostolic Church, simultaneously, due to The Unity Of The Holy.
“True or False Pope, argues that the resignation is valid principally on the basis of the doctrine of universal and peaceful acceptance of a Pope. This provides “infallible certainty” that Christ “severed the bond between Benedict and the papacy in order make Francis Pope,” he said Feb. 25.”
No, because the bond of unity was severed, prior to the election of Jorge Bergoglio.
The facts are:
1) Jorge Bergoglio’s heresy was external and made public and notorious, when as a cardinal, he stated in his book, On Heaven and Earth, in regards to same-sex sexual relationships, and thus same-sex sexual acts, prior to his election as pope, on page 117, demonstrating that he does not hold, keep, or teach The Catholic Faith, and he continues to act accordingly:
“If there is a union of a private nature, there is neither a third party, nor is society affected. Now, if the union is given the category of marriage, there could be children affected. Every person needs a male father and a female mother that can help shape their identity.”- Jorge Bergoglio, denying The Sanctity of the marital act within The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, and the fact that God, The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity, Through The Unity Of The Holy Ghost, Is The Author Of Love, Of Life, And Of Marriage, while denying sin done in private is sin.
From The Catechism Of The Catholic Church:
II. THE DEFINITION OF SIN
“1849 Sin is an offense against reason, truth, and right conscience; it is failure in genuine love for God and neighbor caused by a perverse attachment to certain goods. It wounds the nature of man and injures human solidarity. It has been defined as “an utterance, a deed, or a desire contrary to the eternal law.”121
1850 Sin is an offense against God: “Against you, you alone, have I sinned, and done that which is evil in your sight.”122 Sin sets itself against God’s love for us and turns our hearts away from it. Like the first sin, it is disobedience, a revolt against God through the will to become “like gods,”123 knowing and determining good and evil. Sin is thus “love of oneself even to contempt of God.”124 In this proud self- exaltation, sin is diametrically opposed to the obedience of Jesus, which achieves our salvation.125
1851 It is precisely in the Passion, when the mercy of Christ is about to vanquish it, that sin most clearly manifests its violence and its many forms: unbelief, murderous hatred, shunning and mockery by the leaders and the people, Pilate’s cowardice and the cruelty of the soldiers, Judas’ betrayal – so bitter to Jesus, Peter’s denial and the disciples’ flight. However, at the very hour of darkness, the hour of the prince of this world,126 the sacrifice of Christ secretly becomes the source from which the forgiveness of our sins will pour forth inexhaustibly.”
It is a sin to accomodate an occasion of sin, and thus cooperate with evils
“Neither is someone a schismatic for denying his subjection to the Pontiff on the grounds that he has solidly founded [‘probabiliter’] doubts concerning the legitimacy of his election or his power.” de Lugo: Disp., De Virt. Fid. Div., disp xxv, sect iii, nn. 35-8
“Nor is there any schism if……one suspects the person of the pope or the validity of his election, or if one resists him as the civil head of a state.” Szal, Rev Ignatius: Communication of Catholics with Schismatics, CUA, 1948, p.2”
“For the Holy Spirit was not promised to the successors of Peter that by His revelation they might make known new doctrine, but that by His assistance they might inviolably keep and faithfully expound the Revelation, the Deposit of Faith, delivered through the Apostles. ”
“REMEMBER, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother; to thee do I come; before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.”
At this hour it is late, but not too late, to do The Consecration of Russia to Our Blessed Mother’s Immaculate Heart, unless, of course, Pope Benedict has recently done it.
Dear Catholic Family Next Door,
the statement you object to is said according to the canonical reality. According to Canon law there can only be one pope. So if there are two who claim each part of the papacy or dignity as pope, then there is no bifurcation, that is, there are not two popes, but one is the true and the other is an Antippoe or false pretender. You did not have to write a whole treatise to object. Here at FromRome.Info, you can simply ask a question, I will answer all question in comments, if they are reasonable.
