Liturgy

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Office of the Dead

Video Leave a comment

As we continue our perusal of the repertoire of the sacred polyphony of Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer of 16th Century Spain, we feature today his Officium Defunctorum, that is, the Divine Office for the repose of the soul of one who has died.

The is performance is by Chorus Tomás Luis de Victoria (Granada) directed by Pablo García Miranda, along with the Zenobia Scholars directed by- Director Rupert Damerell, and was performed on Nov. 15, 2015, at the Monastery of San Jerónimo, Granada, and organized by Juventudes Musicales de Granada.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.

 

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.