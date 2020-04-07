Tomás Luis de Victoria: Office of the Dead

As we continue our perusal of the repertoire of the sacred polyphony of Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer of 16th Century Spain, we feature today his Officium Defunctorum, that is, the Divine Office for the repose of the soul of one who has died.

The is performance is by Chorus Tomás Luis de Victoria (Granada) directed by Pablo García Miranda, along with the Zenobia Scholars directed by- Director Rupert Damerell, and was performed on Nov. 15, 2015, at the Monastery of San Jerónimo, Granada, and organized by Juventudes Musicales de Granada.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.