Tomás Luis de Victoria: Tenebrae

As we continue our perusal of the repertoire of the sacred polyphony of Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer of 16th Century Spain, we feature today his Responsiones for the Tenebrae, a which is celebrated on Holy Wednesday morning in the Ancient Roman Rite.

This performance is by the University of Texas Chamber Singers, James Morrow conducting, at the Mission of the Immaculate Conception, San Antonio, Texas, USA.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.