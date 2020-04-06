Action Items

Please pray for the soul of Gerry Manna

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I write to ask prayers for the soul of my first cousin, Gerry Manna, 61, who passed this morning, in the USA, from what appears to be a heart attack. He was one who took care of everyone else but himself. He died without the consolation of the Sacraments. He is survived by his only daughter and by his sister and mom.

Please also say a prayer for these three women, who looked to Jerry for everything. They are very much distraught and have no one nearby to lean upon.

Gerry is one of the only two cousins I have. His sudden loss to me is a great tragedy and sadness which I cannot describe.

Please pray for his soul. Especially to Our Lady of Sorrows.

 

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.