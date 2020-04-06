Please pray for the soul of Gerry Manna

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I write to ask prayers for the soul of my first cousin, Gerry Manna, 61, who passed this morning, in the USA, from what appears to be a heart attack. He was one who took care of everyone else but himself. He died without the consolation of the Sacraments. He is survived by his only daughter and by his sister and mom.

Please also say a prayer for these three women, who looked to Jerry for everything. They are very much distraught and have no one nearby to lean upon.

Gerry is one of the only two cousins I have. His sudden loss to me is a great tragedy and sadness which I cannot describe.

Please pray for his soul. Especially to Our Lady of Sorrows.