Dr. Sidell, M. D., is an Emergency-Reponse & Critical Care doctor who has treated COVID-19 infected patients in an intensive care unit at New York City for 9 days and says, what they are dying of is not what we think.
One thought on “Dr. Cameron Kyle Sidell says COVID-19 is not the cause of the deaths on ventilators”
This gentleman’s thoughts 100% support the findings of Dr. Zelenko from New York in your earlier post and makes sense why the ridiculous 2-year wait on a vaccine by Bill Gates and Co., will be a complete failure. They really need to consider Dr. Zelenko’s $20 med cocktail for this one.
