Dr. Anthony Cardillo: Hydroxychloroquine cures my COVID-19 patients in 8-12 hours

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The attacks from groups affiliated with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization against the possible miracle cure for COVID-19 continue uninterrupted ferocity even as clinical data shows that Hydroxychloroquine can cure the disease in under 12 hours.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, M.D. is CEO of Mend Urgent Care of Los Angeles, California. His testimony is startling, according to ABC Affiliate, Channel 11:

“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” Cardillo told Eyewitness News. “So clinically I am seeing a resolution.”

Dr. Cardillo is following the advice of Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a doctor of medicine upper New York State, USA, who has developed a treatment which costs only $20 and which is saving 100% of his patients from death by coronavirus.

As Dr. Cardillo says to ABC 11, Hyrdoxychloroquine only works with given in conjunction with the mineral Zinc. It serves to open the cells of the human body so that the Zinc can enter and do its job.

See the link above to ABC 11 for the full interview with Dr. Cardillo, M.D..

Here is the stunning video of Dr. Zelenko’s testimony, which explains how Hydrochloroquine with Zinc gives the human immune system the time it needs to react and kill COVID-19. Dr. Zelenko is interviewed by Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City.

Meanwhile, the EU’s European Medicines Agency is ordering Doctors and patients not to use Hydroxychloroquine outside of controlled clinical tests!

And National Public Radio, the quasi-official mouth piece of the Democrat Party in the USA is zealous to inform you that Dr. Anthony Fauci insists there is yet no evidence that Hydroxychloroquine is effective.

It is almost as if they want to let 10,000s die rather that pay attention to Doctors on the front lines which are finding that it works to save lives.

