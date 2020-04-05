And what if the Main Stream Media is doing this also in other countries. Since we are all confined to our homes, how do we know?
And what if the Main Stream Media is doing this also in other countries. Since we are all confined to our homes, how do we know?
3 thoughts on “In the USA, the Media is claiming Hospitals are overflowing, but….”
THANKS FOR POSTING THIS! This whole thing stinks to high Heavens!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, more proof Covid-19 is more an orchestrated panic than a population decimating disease Who profits is the question?
And if the above TV clip is for real why doesn’t Trump send his people to check it out and let everyone know how phony it is? ..
LikeLike
If he does not check it out, then there are two possibilities. He does not care about the truth, he is taking orders to act the way he acts, or he never was against the Globalists, he is one of them. Has he lost his mind that he cannot see the grave damage to the hotel business? Why would he suicide his own company?
LikeLike