3 thoughts on “In the USA, the Media is claiming Hospitals are overflowing, but….”

  2. Yes, more proof Covid-19 is more an orchestrated panic than a population decimating disease Who profits is the question?

    And if the above TV clip is for real why doesn’t Trump send his people to check it out and let everyone know how phony it is? ..

    Like

  3. If he does not check it out, then there are two possibilities. He does not care about the truth, he is taking orders to act the way he acts, or he never was against the Globalists, he is one of them. Has he lost his mind that he cannot see the grave damage to the hotel business? Why would he suicide his own company?

    Like

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.