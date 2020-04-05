How is it, that You can handle Mammon, but not receive the Eucharist?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The real reason behind the Corona Stunt is something much more than simple control. It has a purpose. Here in Italy, most every activity is prohibited other than those who work in necessary sectors of the economy (Politicians and journalists are, obviously, considered necessary), buying groceries and walking your dog!

Walking your dog?

Did you know that the dog is considered sacred to Freemasons?

They get their dog, and we are denied our God?

At the supermarket, no one is afraid that in exchanging coins or bills, that they will catch Coronavirus. But we are told that the Catholic Mass is a possible source of contagion, so distribution of the Eucharist must be suspended?

Mammon is O.K. to handle? But the Eucharist is dangerous and unhealthy?

Something does not add up.

I can understand if the Bishops or some priests have AIDS, but surely they do not all have AIDS? There are also many young priests who are in good health, what are they afraid of?

“But I have to obey my Bishop!” they are saying. Really? What could your Bishop do to you which is worse than not being able to act as a priest?

Suspend you a divinis? You are already suspended, you cannot act as priest!

Reduce you to the state of a layman? What do you think you have become?

Excommunicate you?

Oh, Lord, forbid that! You would not want to be excommunicated for acting like a priest, for then you would be denied all the Sacraments of the Church, like the rest of us!

God forbid!

+ + +