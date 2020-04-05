Don Minutella’s warning to the Clergy of the world: You have till Easter to repent

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

There was much interest, the other day, when I made reference to the warning given by Don Alessandro Minutella, pastor of the Church of San Don Bosco, Palermo, who has been admonishing Catholics, and clergy especially, for more than 2 years, that Bergoglio is a heretic, and thus cannot be the Vicar of Christ or the Pope. He has always said that he was acting on the basis of a special interior inspiration from the Blessed Virgin Mary, to whom he is very devoted.

Last weekend, he gave this warning to the world (see below English translation). I publish this for its news worthiness, not because I have seen any evidence that Don Minutella has or does not have a special grace of inspiration. But his discourse reminds me of Revelations 18:4-8.

But he is absolutely correct, Pope Benedict XVI according to the norm of Canon Law, and thus the will of Heaven, is the only true Successor of Saint Peter, Vicar of Christ, Pope and Bishop of Rome, as I and many others have demonstrated with never-refuted arguments of canon law, logic, philosophy, and common sense. (see my Index to the Renunciation of Pope Benedict XVI for more information).

So for the sake of those who do not speak or read Italian, here is an English translation of the transcription of the warning he gave in Italian on live video, last weekend.

+ + +

Dearly beloved brethren,

.. there writes to you, in order to reach you, a brother of yours, possibly the smallest and, perhaps, the most unsuitable, to give you a message from heaven.

There is no more time to waste getting out of the false church. You are offered a last, precious supplement of time, which will last until April 12, the Solemnity of the Resurrection of the Lord.

Humanity has entered into the last times. The sin of idolatry accomplished by Bergoglio with the placing of pagan and satanic idols, has given the official start to the chastisements of Heaven, already predicted many times, both in Fatima and in other apparitions.

Scripture speaks to us at length of the last times and of the final clash between good and evil, with the advent of the Antichrist and the kingdom of perdition. Do not let secular voices and even atheists notice this, while the shepherds pretend not to understand it!

I come to plead with those of you who, and you are not few, have followed my story in one way or another in these years. I have been sent by God on an important mission. Believe me, if only for the constancy in the trials I have shown so far: the final time has come.

To those of you who have had doubts about the validity of the 2013 election, to those who still look to Benedict XVI as the Pope, to those who are aware of the apostate and multi heretical drift of the false church, the Blessed Virgin makes a final appeal: GET OUT!

Come out, dear priests.

Make a video or any other public gesture to make it known that you are not in communion with the false pope, forerunner of the Antichrist, and that instead you will celebrate, from now on, publicly (because you already do it privately), in communion with Pope Benedict XVI.

Our Heavenly Mother says to you: can’t you see how many people are dying now? Do you not see the beginning of the great warning promised? What still, now, is holding you back? You will lose everything, if you hesitate, but you will also lose yourself if, even now, while the breath of the Apocalypse deserts the world, you hold back from coming out for fear of losing something. And do you not see the signs of the times? The closed churches, the private masses at home, the forbidden sacraments, St. Peter’s Square empty, in a word the Catholic Church become a desert. As Jesus says in Lk 21:22: “they will in fact be days of vengeance, that all that has been written may be fulfilled”.

Do you wish, perhaps, to remain blind to the signs of the times? Remember, I pray you, the Lord’s words: “Look at the fig tree and all the plants; when they already sprout, look at them and see for yourselves that summer is near. So also, when you see these things happening, know that the kingdom of God is near” (Lk 21:29-31).

Dear confreres, I invite you to enter openly and officially into the Marian Priestly Society, in open communion with Pope Benedict XVI. You will save yourselves and the souls entrusted to you.

There is no more time.

This time of crisis will soon cease, but only for a pause. It will serve to compact more and more the small Catholic remnant around Pope Benedict who, by now, is increasingly on his way to God.

Afterwards, when it will seem to fall into oblivion over the pandemic virus now underway, more terrible punishments will come again. What we are experiencing is the beginning of the great warning, but what, after the pause of a few months, will happen, will be the entrance into the time of punishment.

You know that I have been considered mad, and yet the things I have prophesied in this three years, so far, have all occurred, as it is before your eyes.

Come out!

The time has come. Do not delay. It’s heaven’s last chance. By April 12th.

After that you too will be marked with the sign of the beast.

The Holy Virgin is waiting for you…

And, if nothing else, you will not be able to tell God that you were not warned, even though the instrument He is using, that is, me, is the least suitable and the most inconvenient. But that is God’s logic.

I pray for you, forgive me, give me your blessing, especially believe me. And finally come out!

Your brother,

Don Minutella