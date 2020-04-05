News

Bill Gates: the Catholic Religion may have to be suspended for ever

1 Comment

 

Ominously, at 17:40 in this Video, Bill Gates implies that the Catholic Religion will remain outlawed until all can be certified to have received a vaccine, if even then!

He is talking about suspending the Mass for 18 months or forever!

________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a photo of Bill and Melina Gates by Kjetil Ree, and is used here in accord with a Creative Commons Share-Alike 3.0 unported license as described here.

One thought on “Bill Gates: the Catholic Religion may have to be suspended for ever”

  1. I wonder if Bill has given thought to what the world will look like after 18 months of shutdown? That it would not be at all unlikely that he himself would become a victim of a world gone mad.

    Liked by 1 person

