A Scientific-Medical Dictatorship has seized control of the world

Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Over at Forge & Anvil, Laramie Hirsch has written an excellent essay to wake us all up about what just happened and what is happening. I reprint the first 3 paragraphs here, as a teaser, to get you to read the whole thing over at his website.

While he writes in reference to the USA, you can replace every reference to the United States with your own nation, and it will be just as valid a commentary, because it is all coming down from Bill Gates through the World Health Organization.

+ + +

The U.S. Expiration Date: The Future of the U.S.

We are in the midst of a lockdown. The word “lockdown” is a prison term designated for prisoners in prison. When a prison lockdown is lifted, prisoners are allowed back into the yard. And that is where we are at right now. One could call this a quarantine. But the fact is that all of our society has been scraped away in one, big, grand biopsy. By now, more people (although, still only a minority) are starting to catch up to where a tiny fraction of us were a week ago—that this circumstance will be permanent, that American society will never be the same, and that all of this isolation is severely damaging us to a degree that we do not yet understand.

By the time that half-to-a-majority of Americans realize that this is the new normal, that the prosperous American society has been destroyed, and that we are now living in a scientific medical dictatorship, the noose will have been tightened quite a bit. While it appears that President Donald Trump has placed these controls with hesitation, other powers-that-be greatly enjoy this clampdown. These elites I speak of are none other than the oligarchs who have always scowled down on the American proletariat. And after three years of striving and failing to destroy our best representative in the halls of power, this elite has come to utterly hate us. They hate us with a passion, and they celebrate and cheer as they count up our rising fatality numbers in a daily “death count.”

This atomized prison we now live in is our present and our future. The frightening thing to realize, however, is that not everyone is realizing this just yet. Law enforcement powers have only recently released criminals from our jails and prisons. Only recently is it the case that police are deciding en masse to not uphold our laws and make arrests. We’ve only just begun to “eat into our seed grain.” But weeks from now, Americans will truly begin to see what is happening. They will understand that the world they enjoyed before Christmas is gone. They will see new and authoritarian controls being imposed upon them from above. And they will realize that the future is dark and offers little hope. When the masses understand these things, then we will behold true panic. That is when things to boil over.

https://forge-and-anvil.com/2020/04/05/the-future-of-the-u-s/