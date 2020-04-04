You have to chose one of these three…

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
If you have the faith which can see and the honesty and sincerity to admit, that Bergoglio is a heretic, blasphemer, idolater, apostate and schismatic, then you are forced to chose one of three possibilities.
Because it is written in Scripture, that Christ said of Peter and His successors:
Simon, Simon, Satan has desired to sift you all as wheat, but I have prayed for thee, that thy faith may never fail. (Luke 22:31)
So, there is only 3 possibilities:
- Christ Jesus is impotent: that is His prayer is not all powerful.
- Christ Jesus is a liar: that is, He did not remain faithful to His promise to pray.
- Bergoglio never was the Successor of Saint Peter, because of some canonical error or fact.
Which do you choose?
