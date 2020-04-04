News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 2017: There will be a surprise outbreak during Trump Presidency

Makes you think the Coronavirus is not an accident, but a plan. See the story at, Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/whoa-dr-fauci-2017-president-trump-will-challenged-surprise-global-disease-outbreak-video/

FromRome.Info has published a series of articles implicating such a possibility by the world elites:

You can also read our extensive coverage on the real non-threat of Coronavirus.

