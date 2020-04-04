Dr. Anthony Fauci, 2017: There will be a surprise outbreak during Trump Presidency

Makes you think the Coronavirus is not an accident, but a plan. See the story at, Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/whoa-dr-fauci-2017-president-trump-will-challenged-surprise-global-disease-outbreak-video/
FromRome.Info has published a series of articles implicating such a possibility by the world elites:
- Did Bill Gates ask Bergoglio to shut down the Catholic Church?
- Bill Gates wants to reduce world population by 10-15%
- Bill Gates, the God Father of the Corona Pandemic
- Bill Gates know of the Corona Pandemic beforehand
- The Corona Hype was a panned psyop to enslave the minds of humanity
You can also read our extensive coverage on the real non-threat of Coronavirus.
Sums it up very well Brother. Thank you.
Wow! No wonder he’s beginning to receive death threats. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-fauci/fauci-says-threats-to-his-personal-security-secondary-to-curbing-coronavirus-idUSKBN21K1ZS
