Tomás Luis de Victoria: The Reproaches

As we continue our perusal of the repertoire of the sacred polyphony of Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer of 16th Century Spain, we feature today his The Reproaches, or Improperia, which are normally chanted on Good Friday as an expression of Christ lamenting His rejection by the Jewish people.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.