As Catholics in Ireland remain locked out of their churches on the eve of Holy Week @tuamarchdiocese decide to allow Muslims to hold Friday prayer on the altar alongside a priest #CatholicTwitter pic.twitter.com/dCN1USiB2H — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 3, 2020

And on intelligent Greek is asking us to be intelligent too:

You all know where this is heading right? — 🌲flecktarn🇬🇷 (@flecktarnTP) April 3, 2020

FromRome.Info has published a number of articles warning of where this is heading: