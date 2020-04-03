Mons. Antonio Livi, famous Roman theologian, R.I.P.

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It was announced yesterday evening that Monsignor Antonio Livi had passed away. He had been diagnosed with cerebral cancer in the fall of 2018. I never personally met Mons. Livi, but we had corresponded, and before his illness was diagnosed he expressed to me his desire to be on the Faculty of the Scholasticum, which was a great honor for the rest of the institute.

So for this reason, I feel an obligation to let the world know something about this great theologian and priest of the Diocese of Rome, on which account I publish here, Google’s English translation of the Italian Wikipedia article on Father Antonio Livi:

Antonio Livi

Biography

A pupil of Étienne Gilson , he collaborated with Cornelio Fabro , Augusto Del Noce and Evandro Agazzi ; he is the initiator of the philosophical school of common sense , represented by the ISCA ( International Science and Commonsense Association ), which has the journal “Sensus communis – International Yearbook of Alethic Logic” as its official body. Among his numerous disciples or admirers are the Italians Fabrizio Renzi (author of important essays on the History of Metaphysics), Gianfranco Bettetini (semiologist), Fortunato Tito Arecchi (physicist), Alberto Spatola (psychiatrist), Giovanni Covino (professor of Philosophy) Valentina Pelliccia (History of Logic scholar) and Francesco Arzillo (Expert in Philosophy of Law), Spaniard José Meseguer (Expert in Logic and Artificial Intelligence), American Philip Larrey (scholar of analytical philosophy ), English Thomas Rego (specialist in studies on Aristotle ), the Polish Ireneusz Wojciech Korzeniowski (scholar of Hermeneutics) and the Irish William Slattery (epistemologist).

Common sense