For Google.com Pope Francis is something much more

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
The Screen shots speak for themselves. Do a google for, “pope benedict”
Here is a close up:
Now, do a google for “pope francis”. I do not think you need a close up to see it.
For Google.com, Pope Francis is sufficient. No title defines him, though they do not deny in the text of the google card, that he is sovereign of the Vatican City State. But Francis, for Google is something unique and superior to titles.
We saw this yesterday in the Pontificio Annuario, the official Vatican Year Book, which put Bergoglio’s name above all his titles, and labeled those titles as “historical”.
I think it is obvious that the New World Order is preparing a new title and new office for Bregoglio. In the mean time they are trying hard to make you forget the old titles which he claims.
For us Catholics, if no one wants to call him the Vicar of Christ any longer, then why should we regard him as such?
Many Catholics have been telling you that for 7 years. Maybe it is time to listen.
The NWO can prepare all the titles they like for the False Prophet but the Truth is his ‘election’ as ‘pope’ is null & void as PBXVI has not relinquished the munus. Neither can he claim to be the Vicar of Christ, the One he has refused to kneel in front of or acknowledge His Deity. He is a Modernist of the worst kind & therefore even if he had been properly elected (which he wasn’t) he would have had to be excommunicated for his public denial of the True Faith, his promulgation of Communism, his pertinacious heresies, apostasy, idolatry etc. He & his appointed ‘prelates’ are technically excommunicants even if the Cardinals can’t bring themselves to say so. By their silence & deficiencies they will be judged complicit in the destruction being visited upon the OHC&A Church by anti-pope Francis on & behalf of the NWO. Our Lady’s promised intervention cannot be too far away as I believe Christ Our King will not allow his Church to be weaponised by Satan through red & pink hatted men doing his bidding.
