Definitive Canonical Study of the Renunication of Pope Benedict: Spanish

This Canonical Study is the first Scholarly work towards the International Inquest which is preparing the way for a Special Synod

to restore Pope Benedict and depose Bergoglio

THIS IS THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE IMMINENT

PUBLICATION OF 4 VIDEOS EXPOUNDING THE ENTIRE LEGAL ARGUMENT

FromRome.Info will publish each of the 4 videos, in Spanish and give a summary

For now, What follows is a Deepl.com translation

of the text at YouTube describing this video

+ + +

ADORACIÓN Y LIBERACIÓN PRESENTA…

THE DEFINITIVE CANONICAL STUDY

OF BENEDICT XVI’S RESIGNATION

AND THE ELECTION OF JORGE MARIO BERGOGLIO!

A CONCLUSIVE WORK ON THESE TWO THEMES, SO CLOSELY RELATED, THAT THEY HAVE BEEN BRINGING THE GREAT MAJORITY OF THE CATHOLIC FAITHFUL TO THEIR SENSES FOR THE PAST SEVEN YEARS.

A WORK OF MONTHS CARRIED OUT BY A TEAM COORDINATED BY MAURICIO OZAETA AND THE LAWYER ESTEFANIA ACOSTA

A WORK THAT MAURICIO OZAETA PRESENTS TO US IN THIS BRIEF MEETING, EXCLUSIVELY FOR ADORATION AND LIBERATION, AND THAT, GOD WILLING, WILL BE EXPLAINED IN DETAIL IN FOUR SPECIAL PROGRAMS IN WHICH, THE MAIN AUTHOR HERSELF, ESTEFANÍA ACOSTA, WILL EXPLAIN THE STUDY POINT BY POINT.

IN ADDITION, YOU CAN ACCESS FROM OUR LINKS TO THE FULL DOCUMENT, AND HAVE IT FOR READING AND PERSONAL TRAINING.

ONLY IN ADORATION AND LIBERATION!

THERE ARE SEVERAL STUDIES BY VARIOUS AUTHORS WHO HAVE TOUCHED ON THIS SUBJECT IN DIFFERENT WAYS.

IN ADORATION AND LIBERATION, WE HAVE ECHOED, WITHOUT GOING ANY FURTHER, FOR EXAMPLE, THE WORKS OF BRO ALEXIS BUGNOLO

BUT THIS STUDY SURPASSES ALL THE OTHERS FOR A SIMPLE REASON: IT DEALS WITH THE “SUPPOSED” RENUNCIATION OF H.S. POPE BENEDICT XVI AND THE “SUPPOSED” ELECTION OF BERGOGLIO, FROM AN INTEGRAL CANONICAL JURIDICAL POINT OF VIEW, AND FROM ALL ASPECTS.

DO NOT MISS THE PREMIERE, TOMORROW, FRIDAY APRIL 3, 2020, AT 8:00 PM (Spanish time) (1:00 PM COLUMBIA TIME)

THE ULTIMATE STUDY!

SEE IT IN WORSHIP AND DELIVERANCE.

11:00 A.M. THE ANGELS

12.00 MEXICO CITY / COSTA RICA /GUATEMALA/SAN SALVADOR

13.00 BOGOTÁ / LIMA / QUITO /PANAMÁ

14.00 WASHINGTON /CARACAS /PUERTO RICO/ASUNCION/STO.DOMINGO/SUCRE

15.00 BUENOS AIRES /SANTIAGO DE CHILE /RIO DE JANEIRO

19.00 FATIMA / LONDON

20.00 MADRID / ROME /BERLIN / LOURDES / WARSAW

21.00 JERUSALEM

————————————————————-

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO THE NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL “GIVING THE BEST OF IT” BY CLICKING ON THE FOLLOWING LINK!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2OS…

And DON’T FORGET to share this link and activate your reminder for the premiere!

And don’t forget to click on Subscribe, and once subscribed, on the little bell icon; so that our videos always reach you in the first place and on the spot!

Enjoy the following link!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClD0…