We need a Political Crusade against the Corona Madness

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is good to see that, in the last 2 weeks, more and more voices are speaking up against the Corona Stunt, the Corona Hype, the Corona Panic and the Corona Control.

Jim Hoft, writing for the GatewayPundit.com, lists the deaths and economic destruction resulting from these 4 horsemen of the apocalypse, and sums up the damage succinctly:

The China coronavirus is the worst April Fools joke ever – it is devastating and evil.

(For those unfamiliar, with USA culture: April Fools jokes are pranks or misleading statements given out in jest on the first day of April each year).

His essay is entitled, APRIL FOOLS: China Coronavirus Insanity by the Numbers – Data Makes No Sense as Entire Industries and Millions of Lives Are Destroyed.

He follows up his commentary, with a report, that estimates 831,000 suicides might result, in the U.S.A. alone, due to the economic destruction of shutting down the USA with Corona Control (stay at home measures).

John Hoft adds his voice to eminent doctors of medicine, such as: Dr. Shiva Ayyaduri, Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Claus Koehnlein, and Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis to statisticians like William M. Briggs,to philosophers such as Prof. Francesco Lamendola, commentators such as Aaron Ginn, and top world class researchers such as Kenji Mizumoto, Katsushi Kagaya, and Gerardo Chowell.

Numerous others, before and after March 15, when I did, have called out the lie that the Coronavirus will kill 3.4% of those infected.

Corona Stunt > Corona Hype > Corona Panic > Corona Control

For these reasons, there is more than sufficient evidence for sane persons to oppose the claim that Coronavirus is an existential threat to mankind. This false claim is the Corona Stunt.

And since that is a lie, there is no moral reason to pretend that Coronavirus is such and seek to constantly preach that lie. This pretense and concerted effort to lie, is the Corona Hype.

Thus, too, the fear and dread that has been instilled in the human race on account of the Corona Hype is completely without reason. This fear and dread is the Corona Panic.

Finally, this panic is causing leaders in the Church and State to take actions which are depriving the masses of their natural and divine rights, and in many cases also their legal and constitutional rights. These measures to make us all stay at home or stop working is the Corona Control.

Humanity must counter with logic, facts and forcefulness

When men fall into a panic, they lose their reason and start harming themselves and others. We are currently in a diabolic world wide panic, and those of us who have kept our reason have to now take strong measures to call our leaders back to sanity.

This means, that we must call our Mayors, Governors, and political representatives in State, Provincial or National Assemblies to speak with them about what these voices of sanity, which I have cited above, and many others, are saying about the reality of what Coronavirus is NOT, how wrong it is for the Main Stream Media to be hyping it up, how evil it is to instill panic and how dangerous panic is to society and government. Finally, how the measures to control the population are the wrong response.

For only if we stop acting like sheep to be herded into a dark age of tyranny, will we be able to recover freedoms which we have just entirely lost, not to mention, prevent grave economic and demographic damage to the entire human race.

Now is the time for courageous action. We need to start a movement with the zeal of Pro-Lifers and the tenacity of the most zealous political organizations. And it must be directed against the the Corona Stunt, the Corona Hype, the Corona Panic and the Corona Control. It must target leaders with information, it must refute the lies, it must expose the perpetrators and it must insist against the control which is damaging all living, for the sake of hypothetical fraction of percentage of the whole.

