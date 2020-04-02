News

Vatican Yearbook 2020: Bergoglio surpasses all historical titles

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I draw the information for my commentary below from Marco Tosatit’s, Vatican Yearbook: “Vicar of Christ” is just a historical title, translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino.

Last years opening pages of the Vatican Yearbook, the official register of offices and persons in the Church:

Screenshot_2020-04-02 Annuario-2 jpg (WEBP Image, 700 × 394 pixels)

As you can see on the Left Page, the titles for pope are placed above the Biography of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Now look at the opening pages from the Yearbook for 2020:

Screenshot_2020-04-02 annuario-1 jpg (WEBP Image, 700 × 491 pixels)

Notice the difference?

That is right! The biography of Jorge Mario Bergoglio is now above everything else. The titles are at the bottom. But more significantly, the titles are introduced with the Italian phrase:

Titoli storici

Which in English means, “Historical titles”.

The implications are that Bergoglio is something higher than all of these titles, surpassing the limits of all history. So I ask, What could be superior to the title, the Vicar of Christ?

This makes me remember, Saint Paul the Apostle’s warning in 2 Thessalonians 2:4:

He will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, so that he sets himself up in God’s temple, proclaiming himself to be God.

+ + +

One thought on “Vatican Yearbook 2020: Bergoglio surpasses all historical titles”

