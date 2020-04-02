Liturgy

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Office for the Dead

Leave a comment

As we continue our perusal of the repertoire of the sacred polyphony of Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer of 16th Century Spain, we feature today his Officium defunctorum, or Office for the Dead.  The office of the dead was the Divine Office recited on the days of funerals or commemorations of the deceased.

This performance is by the Tallis Scholars, with Peter Phillips, conducting, along with the Collegium Vocale of Gent, conducted by Philippe Herreweghe

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.

 

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.