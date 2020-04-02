Join the League of Prayer for Pope Benedict XVI

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This is a reposting of the original article of Dec. 19, 2019

There are a lot of prayer initiatives around, which are merely human in origin. But when we pray, we should do so out of supernatural motivation and especially when requested by Heaven.

One of the most important prayer initiatives in Catholic History, is the Request that we pray much for the Holy Father. This request comes from no less than the saintly Children at Fatima, who urged us not only to pray very much for sinners, but that we should pray very much for the Holy Father.

This prayer request for the Holy Father comes from Sr. Lucia and from Jacinta, who being shown the grave difficulties in the Church spoke of the need to pray for the Holy Father for 2 reasons: That he might perform the Consecration to Russia requested by Our Lord; and that he might endure the persecution that he would one day suffer from those all around him.

Regarding the first reason, Sr. Lucia makes this statement in her Memoirs, p. 414:

“‘The Holy Father! Pray very much for the Holy Father! He will do it, but it will be late. Nevertheless, the Immaculate Heart of Mary will save Russia, which has been entrusted to it.'”

Jacinta’s Two visions

Regarding the second reason, Jacinta calls for prayers for the Holy Father, after seeing TWO of the events which are now taking place in the Church (Source): which Sr Lucia relates her third Memoir:

Also, in her third memoir, she tells us about two incidents in which Jacinta saw visions of a future Pope, and these also relate to the secret. One day, while they were near the well at Lucia’s home, Jacinta asked her if she had seen the Holy Father. When Lucia replied, “No,” Jacinta said: “I don’t know how it was, but I saw the Holy Father in a very big house, kneeling by a table, with his head buried in his hands, and he was weeping. Outside the house, there were many people. Some of them were throwing stones; others were cursing him and using bad language. Poor Holy Father, we must pray very much for him.” Sr Lucia then tells us: “At another time, we went to the cave called Lapa do Cabeço. As soon as we got there, we prostrated on the ground, saying the prayers the Angel had taught us. After some time, Jacinta stood up and called to me: ‘Can’t you see all those highways and roads and fields full of people, who are crying with hunger and have nothing to eat? And the Holy Father in a church praying before the Immaculate Heart of Mary? And so many people praying with him?’ Some days later, she asked me: ‘Can I say that I saw the Holy Father and all those people?’ ‘No. Don’t you see that that’s part of the secret? If you do, they’ll find out right away.’ ”

Let us respond!

Many authors believe that this FIRST vision of Jacinta is a prophetic revelation of what Pope Benedict is suffering since February 2013, because at no time in the history of the modern Papacy has a Pope resided in a small house, and been nearly universally derided by those in the Church. The image of a house being pelted with stones by those around it, also seems to imply that the worst enemies of the Holy Father are those in the Vatican which surrounds where he presently lives: in the Monastery of Our Lady Mother of the Church, at the heart of the Vatican Gardens.

The second vision of Jacinta appears to be Heaven’s indication of how to respond to the First vision: namely by JOINING WITH THE HOLY FATHER in prayer to the Immaculate Heart of Mary!

Let us be that “so many people” praying with the Holy Father “before the Immaculate Heart of Mary”!

Chose whatever prayers you wish, but PRAY, PRAY, PRAY!

THIS IS THE LEAGUE OF PRAYER for the Holy Father. Spread the word and recruit others to offer:

Daily prayers. Worthy communions and confessions. Acts of penance and sacrifices. Fasting and abstinence. Alms for the poor. Recitation of THE MOST HOLY ROSARY. Acts of Consecration to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, whether personal or in groups, parishes, Dioceses etc.

Versione Italiana: https://www.chiesaromana.info/index.php/2019/12/19/la-lega-di-preghiera-per-papa-benedetto-xvi/ (This version is a deepl.com translation, if you find errors, leave a comment there)

The Following Blogs or Websites have joined

… in this League of Prayer by promoting it with a re-posting of the call to prayer:



(Listed in order of their adhesion, according to time)

Passaparoladesso Blog: https://passaparoladesso.wordpress.com/2019/12/19/join-the-league-of-prayer-for-pope-benedict-xvi/

Remnant Disciples: https://remnantdisciplesjtm.com/2019/12/19/join-the-league-of-prayer-for-pope-benedict-xvi/

Benedetto XVI Blog: https://benedettoxviblog.wordpress.com/2019/12/19/unisciti-alla-lega-di-preghiera-per-papa-benedetto-xvi-iscrivetevi-al-gruppo-telegram-messanger-t-me-papa_benedetto_xvi-una-richiesta-di-preghiera-che-proviene-da-suor-lucia-e-da-giacinta/ (who is also promoting it on their Telegram Channel)

Veri Catholici Association: https://vericatholici.wordpress.com/2019/12/21/join-the-league-of-prayer-for-pope-benedict-xvi/

Deacon John's Blog: https://deaconjohn1987.wordpress.com/2019/12/21/join-the-league-of-prayer-for-pope-benedict-xvi-veri-catholici/

Father Walter Covens' Blog: http://www.homelie.biz

Religión, La Voz Libre Blog: https://religionlavozlibre.blogspot.com/2020/01/las-dos-visiones-de-jacinta.html

Contra Hostes Tuos: https://contrahostestuos.com/2020/01/16/join-the-league-of-prayer-for-pope-benedict-xvi/

Please let us know of your adhesion to this Effort, via comment or ping-back. Thank you!