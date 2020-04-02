From Operation Gladio to Trad Inc., and how the CIA may have a leading role

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In my article, Who have have been behind the abdication of Pope Benedict XVI?, I explained what Operation Gladio was and the role played by Gladio organizations in Italy in the political events at the Vatican in recent decades, particularly how they may have opened the Vatican to infiltration by the St. Gallen Mafia.

This present article is a follow-up. Here I want to lay out the trail of evidence which leads from Gladio to Trad Inc..

CEDI

One of the prominent stay-behind organizations in Europe after the Second World War, was the European Centre for Documentation and Information (CEDI). While the name sounds like an academic organization, it was nothing of the kind.

According to David Bryden, in his book, Franco’s Internationalists: Social Experts and Spain’s Search for Legitimacy, p. 148, the CEDI is politically an organization of socialists:

Munich, for those who know their history, is also the birth-place of the Nazi party. In fact, Munich today is the home of an organization with a similar name as CEDI, the NS-Dokumentationszentrum, or in English, The Documentation Centre for National Socialism, which is a museum dedicated to the documents of the NAZI party, and begun in 2005.

It is important to note that CEDI was funded initially by the government of Franco, who was a close collaborator with Nazi Germany during the war and gave refuge to innumerable war criminals after the war, as well as helping many of them escape to South America. The National Geographic Society, in the USA, produced an impressive multi part documentary alleging that Adolf Hitler survived the war and was spirited out of Europe through Spain.

Of CEDI itself, Wikipedia says:

Francoist Spain made use of the CEDI to get in contact with high-ranking persons of the political, military, economic and cultural life from Western Europe and thus end its post-war international isolation. By preaching the necessity of cultural exchange and the religious unity of the occident, the CEDI aimed at a political, military and economic inclusion of Spain into the beginning process of European Integration.

So the co-incidence that CEDI was founded in Munich may be more significant that merely suggestive. But the fact that CEDI was funded by the Spanish government in the very years that the USA and the UK were collaborating with western governments in Europe for the establishment of stay-behind organizations, cannot be considered a mere coincidence. Especially since, as I have shown in my previous article, how this network might have been intimately involved in manipulating Pope John Paul II into allowing the St. Gallen Mafia, a Masonic organization of the highest levels, to take control of the Vatican before and during February 2013.

Archduke Otto von Hapsburg

CEDI was headed by Otto von Hapsburg. Archduke Otto grew up in Spain, after the fall of the Austrian-Hungarian Empire, and resisted the annexation of Austria by Hitler. He fled to the USA during the war, however, when he could easily have returned to Spain. During this time he was a stateless person, but he subsequently obtained a passport from the Principality of Monaco and the Kings of Malta. It is during his time in the USA that he would have been likely approached by the CIA to play a leading role in post war Europe. In fact, After the war he returned to Europe to begin a political career. As his Wikipedia article relates:

What is import to note, first of all, is his role in the revolutions of 1989 and his interest in the countries of Eastern Europe. It would be sensible, therefore, to conceive that he had a role in helping Poland oust its Communist government. As I reported in my previous article, the financing for the Solidarity Movement in Poland, came through the Vatican Bank which was laundering money for the CIA. As head of the CEDI, which was a stay-behind organization overseen by the CIA, Archduke Otto is a prime suspect for suggesting to Pope John Paul II to collaborate with the CIA.

Opus Dei

CEDI officially ceased to operate in 1990. The fall of the Iron Curtain was seen as the end of the Cold War and the USA and the UK were no longer interesting in funding the stay-behind networks. However, according to other sources, the CEDI networks were counter-infiltrated by Opus Dei and the organization still exists as a branch of Opus Dei operating through the conservative nobility of Europe.

Today, Opus Dei is one of the strongest supporters of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, head of the St. Gallen Mafia and the closest political ally of Barrack Obama and Hilatry Clinton during their terms of office in the United States as President and Secretary of State respectively. Opus Dei shares the political philosophy of Archduke Otto, officially supporting neither Fascism (in the American sense of this word, as including Franco, Mussolini and Hitler) nor Marxism. In fact, during the Spanish Civil War, Father Josemaría Escrivá prohibited his members from supporting Franco, and even allowed on member to run a newspaper criticizing his regime. For Opus Dei, the Church should not assist defending Spain from Marxist take over. It is not surprising then, that Opus Dei, faithful to its founder, sees no problem with the Marxist takeover of the Catholic Church by Bergoglio.

In fact, one of the leading experts in Canon Law at Rome, who admits all the principles which conclude to Bergoglio not being the pope, but who instead says he is certainly the pope, is Mons. Arrieta, Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts and an Opus Dei member. I spoke with him on December 11, 2019, about the Renunciation of Pope Benedict, and published my notes, here. Personally, I am convinced that Mons. Arrieta knows the Renunciation is invalid, but he has some sort of strong personal motives to say otherwise, which are unknown to me.

All these paths lead to Trad Inc., which also takes the same political stance of not opposing, but only lamenting, the reign of Bergoglio. It is well know that the traditional catholic movement, whatever they stand for, works closely with European nobility, and are supporters of the House of Hapsburg. They recently held a meeting, moreover, in Munich, at which select leaders of the movement were invited, including Archbishop Viganò, who according to many sources moves in Opus Dei circles.

Dr. Taylor Marshall

Dr. Taylor Marshall, of EWTN fame, is an Opus Dei numerary, as it appears, from his FB page:

EWTN has an intern program for Opus Dei members who work in the Vatican or Rome, so this might explain why EWTN features Dr. Marshall so frequently on its network.

Dr. Taylor Marshall also recent revealed that he was the financier and backer and video editor of Alexander Tschugguel’s Pachamama dunking in the Tiber River in October, 2019. Louie Verrecchio takes him to task for that media stunt in his article from yesterday at AkaCatholic.com. Here is a screen shot, of Louie’s article, which shows Dr. Taylor on the right. Louie tells the whole story of the event, so I will not recite it here.

Baron Tschuggül

What most do not know, is that the correct and full name and title of Alexander is Alexander Freiherr von Tschuggül zu Tramin. Freiherre, means Baron. Yes, Alexander is Baron Alexander von Tschuggül of Tramin. The Von Tschuggül’s are a noble family of Southern Tyrol.

(Remember, when writing his name to use the umlat over the final letter, u, like this: ü. This is pronounced, ue, and not in the same way that the final û (u with circumflex) is pronounced in J.R.R. Tolkein’s word Nazgül, which is pronounced as the oo in the English word, boom. However, since u with the umlat, is merely the abbreviation of ue, the Baron’s surname can also be spelled, Tschugguel.)

It is difficult, to understand, therefore, why Dr. Marshall is paying the air-flights of a Baron. Especially since air-flights from Vienna to Rome are not particularly expensive and should be within a Baron’s budget. However, I do know that Opus Dei groups were funding a number of activities at Rome during the Amazon Synod. It appears that while Opus Dei supports Bergoglio’s claim to be pope, that they are positioning themselves to put an Opus Dei member on the Throne of Peter after Bergoglio, and present him to the world as the savior of the Church. Thus it is not impossible, that Dr. Marshall was using Opus Dei money to fund the Pachamama Stunt.

St. Gallen Mafia

The principle city of the Tyrol is Innsbruck. The Apostolic Administrator or Bishop of Innsbruck from 1938 to 1980 was a Rampolla Bishop, Mons. Paulus Rusch. I previously reported how the Rampolla faction of Bishops includes the St. Gallen Mafia and the networks used to help Nazi war criminals escape Europe. Since the USA hired all the former Nazi spies and incorporated them into the CIA, after the war, it is not surpising, then, that the CIA in Europe during the cold war era would be collaborating with the Rampolla faction and promoting them in the Church.

There may be ties between all these groups at the St. Gallen Mafia, for the simple reason that they all insist Bergoglio is the pope, and they all have connections with the CIA.

Baron Tschuggül, veteran political activist

Baron Tschuggül has been a political activist since his youth, according to his Wikipedia article:

Thus, his foundation of the Boniface Institute immediately after the Pachamama stunt, was not the act of a simple layman in need of funds to run an apostolate, as if a layman had any duty or right to teach the faith, but the calculated move a political expert.

Also, it is not widely known, that in 2019, Baron Tschuggül was married. The Most Rev. Athanasius Schneider performed the ceremony. Bishop Schneider is considered a principle cleric of Trad Inc., and holds the same opinion as that Media Cartel, namely, that Bergoglio is without any doubt the pope.

According to his own statements in an interview with Dr. Marshall, we can expect to see more of Baron Tschuggül in the future:

Though there is at least one blogger who is convinced that the Baron is the Antichrist in waiting, I think that the Baron’s statement is merely more self-promotion.

