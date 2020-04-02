by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
April, 2, 2020: There are two disturbing warnings from opposite ends of the world. The first was given by Don Minutella, the famous priest of Palermo who publicly called Bergoglio out as a heretic more than 2 years ago. He said he acted on the basis of inspirations received from Our Lady. Now, over the past weekend, he publicly warned all the clergy who know that Pope Benedict XVI is the true pope, to publicly testify to the truth before Easter, April 12, when he said, there will be a momentous intervention by God’s justice.
From the other end of the world, in Argentina, the famous journalist for Channel C5N TV, Gustavo Silvestre, said, it seems, today on TV, that with the passing of the Coronavirus, a New World Order will be established as a necessary instrument for world unity to prevent further pandemics. Here is his statement on YouTube, in Spanish, care of Radio Rosa Mistica Columbia, which is a reliable source of information in Spanish:
Silvestre, an ardent fan of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, may simply be blathering. But he might know something we do not know, because on January 7, 2020, he attended Mass with Bergoglio in Casa Marta and was granted a private audience with Bergoglio, according to his Wikipedia page in Spanish.
I am convinced that Bergoglio was informed about the Corona Stunt prior to its public debut. And even Ann Barnhardt suspects this was the reason for his violence when attempting to get free of the Chinese woman on December 31, 2019. I explain Bergoglio’s role in the Corona Stunt here.
2 thoughts on “Argentine Journalist close to Bergoglio says NWO will be established after Coronavirus”
I think Don Minutella’s April 12th prophecy, if it happens, will hopefully impede Bergoglio’s New World Order plan. This is a great time to be alive when God is giving us so many opportunities to return to Him and obey his Commandments.
Honestly, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, I think The Great Tribulation is upon us. On a positive note, those of us who survive the early disasters, wars and plagues will see the amazing manifestations of the Holy Spirit at work in the world as the Remnant Church forms. God the Father put us here on Earth in these times for a reason. Let us pray that we are worthy of the particular mission assigned to us. Ave Maria.
