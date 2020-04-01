Tomás Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria

Having lingered among the works of Palestrina, the most famous composer of sacred polyphony in Italy in the 16th century, we pass to Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer of the same, in 16th Century Spain. Today we feature is Ave maria.

This performance is by the Royal Choir of Catalunya, with Jordi Savall conducting.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.