Mike Church is the leading Catholic Radio Host/Commentator in the USA. Dr. Shiva has recently spoken out against the one sided approach to health which has brought the world to the present health crisis. They will discuss medicine, immunology and the corruption of political and medical organizations which is contributing to the problem. Dr. Shiva is convinced the Panic was planned, organized and is being executed by WHO, China, Gates, Zuckerberg, Big Pharma etc..
2 thoughts on “Mike Church talks with Dr. Shiva about the COVID-19 Panic”
This is great, Dr. Shiva exposes Fauci and how CDC and WHO cooks the books, and do the codes and sell the same codes, so they decide who has the virus and who doesn’t.
LikeLike
Yes! To borrow a commenter’s words from Canon212 youtube channel, a PLAN-demic!
LikeLike