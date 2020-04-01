News

Mike Church talks with Dr. Shiva about the COVID-19 Panic

Video 2 Comments

Mike Church is the leading Catholic Radio Host/Commentator in the USA. Dr. Shiva has recently spoken out against the one sided approach to health which has brought the world to the present health crisis. They will discuss medicine, immunology and the corruption of political and medical organizations which is contributing to the problem. Dr. Shiva is convinced the Panic was planned, organized and is being executed by WHO, China, Gates, Zuckerberg, Big Pharma etc..

2 thoughts on “Mike Church talks with Dr. Shiva about the COVID-19 Panic”

Leave a Comment

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.