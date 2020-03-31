Liturgy

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Office for Palm Sunday

Having lingered among the works of Palestrina, the most famous composer of sacred polyphony in Italy in the 16th century, we pass to Tomás Luis de Victoria, the most famous composer of the same, in 16th Century Spain. Today we feature is Office for Palm Sunday, which is a sublime celebration of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s Entry into Jerusalem. De Victoria composed this ornate piece, because in the time of the Council of Trent, the Catholic faithful had the habit of attending the Divine Office during Holy Week, which was celebrated with great reverence by a clergy who had great faith and great respect for things divine.

This performance is by the famous Monks of Santo Domingo de Silos (Espagne).

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.

 

