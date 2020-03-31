The liberty of mankind is founded upon this fact…

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Absolute tyranny has its limits.

You cannot control everyone in all things at all times and in all places, because then you would need more police than there are citizens.

And in this, the liberty of mankind has its practical basis: there are always more of us than of the tyrants and their allies in tyranny.

Forcing everyone to stay at home, however, is one of the more brilliant acts of tyranny. Because shut in your house, you are denied in an absolute manner all rights to free assembly. And in a certain sense, all rights to free speech.

Yes, being shut in your house denies you free speech, because of what value is it, if no one hears you? And what kind of freedom do you really have, if everything you say has to be done through a medium which can be policed by super-fast AI programmed computers? a few of which can watch all humanity simultaneously.

This is why the Corona Hype is the perfect instrument of a brave new world of tyrants. And the psychopathic narcissistic political leaders of our age, in Church and State, are glorying in it. That is why the love extending the deadlines.

And personally I think we should all have a healthy doubt that the deadlines will ever end.

We might very well see a World War III begin, not with arms and bullets, but with bio-weapons released by this or that country which either wants more panic, so that their leaders can exact more servitude from the masses, or because they want to take revenge on the countries they perceived caused the Wuhan virus.

But our strength lies in this: they cannot monitor what you say with your voice, apart from your phone and the internet. They cannot watch everyone in every neighborhood. They cannot know how you are organizing your neighborhood. And if neighborhood after neighborhood resists the Hype and resists control, they will lose control very quickly.

From a simple point of view of truth and honestly, the world leaders who are promoting and implementing Corona Hype and Corona Panic and Corona Control need to be removed from power. They are now the real enemies of humanity. And the threat they pose is both imminent and existential.

________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is detail of a photograph of the planet Earth, from orbit, by NASA, and is accordingly in the public domain by US law.

+ + +