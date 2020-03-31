How much more until you admit that we are in the Great Apostasy?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
How many more heresies, blasphemies, sacrileges, idolatries and profanations have to be uttered or committed at the Vatican?
How many more churches have to be shuttered?
How many more Bishops have to order their priests to stop being priests?
How many more Catholics have to be denied the sacraments by State and Church?
How many more absurd excuses do you need to hear from your Bishop or Pastor about how this is all for your good?
How many more Catholics need to tell you a winter flue is worse than going to Hell because you cannot get to Confession?
How many more priests have to totally and utterly spurn you spiritual welfare?
How much more of this, until you admit we are in the Great Apostasy?
The Great Apostasy according to the fathers of the Church is the great falling away which Saint John the Apostle prophesied in the twelfth chapter of the Book of Revelations, when he saw the dragon with its tail sweep a third of the stars from heaven and cast them down to the earth. The Fathers of the Church say that those stars represent the clergy. And their being swept out of the heavens is the biblical way of saying they will abandon their sacred ministry.
Oh, and for all those Catholics out there, who think Pope Benedict XVI is no longer the pope, because they bought into the Big Lie that a renunciation of ministry is the same thing as a renunciation of office, please tell me now, if you pope and your bishops and your priests have or have not renounced their offices, in renouncing their ministry to you?
I would love to hear the discombobulated reasons to explain that away….
Oh, and since it its the tail OF the dragon who does this, tell me who is the tail and who is the dragon?
Amen! People are being fed a false sense of hope by the false prophets of Trad Inc. and Bergoglio Inc., telling people that soon they will return to their parishes, and continue their daily mass and sacraments as normal, as if this was simply a small test from God to see how faithful they were without receiving the mass and sacraments for a few days; as if their daily sacrifices and prayers were always acceptable and pleasing to God; as if the anti church they remained faithful and obedient to was the True Church; as if the false pope and his apostate clergy were in communion with the True Pope Benedict XVI (which they never cared to be), as if their impossible mercy was God’s true Divine Mercy, as if these men were truly Christ’s Shepherds.
None of these false prophets have been sent by God, and even their own enterprises are coming to the biggest failure and collapse. As the prophet said, “…both priest and prophet wander senselessly through unknown land.” (Jr. 14:18)
None of them are certain of what the future holds, and as long as they await for the false prophet in Rome to open doors, they are blocked from the Lord’s understanding.
