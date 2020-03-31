Google.com intentionally spreading false information about COVID-19

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you want to assess who is behind the promotion of Corona Hype and the panic which results from it, you need go no further than Google.com and do a search. Here are the results I got. First the search string, and then the results:

COVID-19 is not more lethal than the flu

Under this rubric you get on the first page of 10 results, you get 9 which say that COVID-19 is more lethal than the flu. Evidently Google.com is employing AI to make their search engine break down totally and give you the opposite result of your search. This is clear evidence of bias and manipulation for the purpose of controlling the narrative on Covid-19, a narrative which is based on the Big Lie of the WHO health director who claimed that this coronavirus is 340 times more deadly than the winter fu.

On the second page of results you get 7 of 10 which present the same false or incorrect information about COVID-19.

On the third page of results you get 3 of 10 which present false information, 6 of 10 which present information about other topics, and only 1 out of 10 which actually corresponds to the search!

So, if you want the score, out of 30 results, Google.com gave me 1 or 2 which was correct, 9 which are off topic, and 19 which are give false information.

So that means that Google.com is 3-7% correct in its search results, and 93-97% of the time wrong.

By choosing to search for “COVID-19 is not more lethal than the flu” I gave Google.com every opportunity to give the correct results.

If I do the same search at FromRome.Info, I get 6 results and no false results.

This conjunction of being so wrong and being so right is inexplicable, because if you search for “COVID-19 is not more lethal than the flu, site:FromRome.Info”, Google.com gives you 667 results. This proves that Google.com knows of those 6 articles at FromRome.Info, but they don’t want anyone to know of them. Also by claiming the 6 articles at FromRome.Info produce 667 results in their search engine, I think they are trying to tell me that FromRome.Info is not following the narrative. It’s off by one word, “not”!

