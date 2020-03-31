Angelo de Donatis struck with Coronavirus

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The acting vicar of Rome, appointed by Jorge Mario Bergoglio, has come down with Coronavirus. So reports Vatican News. The test results of the swab he took yesterday, came in 4 hours ago positive. He was running a fever and thought to have the test done. Now he has been transferred to the prestigious Gemelli Hospital, in NW Rome, which has been nominated the Coronavirus hospital for the city.

His closest collaborators have all, now, been put in quarantine. The follows the reports from the Vatican of the spreading Coronavirus epidemic there, also.

Father Angelo de Donatis is a priest of the Diocese of Rome, elevated to cardinal vicar and consecrated a bishop. He was the first to shut down the Churches in the Eternal City, before the Conference of Italian Bishops followed suit a few days later. He has been the object of much criticism, and outcries over his dastardly deed caused him to reopen the Churches just days later, while maintaining the suspension order against all public services.

Needless to day, since he holds no office in the Church with such authority, his commands are both illegitimate and illegal. But the clergy of Rome, confused or careless about who is the real pope are nearly all following what De Donatis commands.

De Donatis has angered many of the clergy also, by appointing a raving Marxist as Rector of the Diocesan Seminary. Seminarians are now subject to the most banal formation and required to listen to the most bizarre harangues on environmentalism.

Under De Donatis, the Diocese adopted a pastoral plan for 2020 called, Opening your Heart to the needs of the City. — His closing of the Churches seems not to have been included in that plan!

Ironically, at the Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Love, where he celebrated with Bergoglio asking God’s intercession for the Diocese against the Coronavirus, he said that the true therapy for the present times is trusting oneself to the Hands of God.

But, since God is just and De Donatis forgetful, it remains for the faithful to recall the words of scripture reproving the wicked who presume of themselves: It is a terrible thing to fall into the Hands of the living God (Hebrews 10:31).

