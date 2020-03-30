Who may have been behind the abdication of Pope Benedict XVI?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Most things which are hidden will never be known until the end of time, when on the Last Day, all will be revealed. So in the mean time we have only crumbs of evidence to suggest lines of investigation. Here are some crumbs which may explain how Bergoglio came to power, Benedict was forced out, and why no one will admit it.

Operation Gladio

After the Second World War, the United States of America and the United Kingdom, fearing a Soviet invasion of Europe, which could not be immediately thwarted, created a para-military organization, popularly called Gladio, so that in the case of Soviet conquest, diverse groups could immediately spring into action across Europe as an armed guerilla like resistance.

The chief organizers were the NATO High Command, the US Defense Department and the Central Intelligence Agency. But the story begins with Allen W. Dulles.

Allen W. Dulles was Presbyterian. He served in the diplomatic corps of the U.S. government from 1916 to 1951, when he became the first civilian director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He was arguably appointed because of his support of Eisenhower’s pro-Soviet Union geopolitical stance, which was not aimed at stopping Marxist infiltration of the United States. He showed this in March of 1950, prior to his appointment, by arguing that the catholic Senator John McCarthy stop investigating the CIA for possible Marxist infiltrators. After his appointment as Director, Dulles had CIA operatives break into Senator McCarthy’s offices to plant false information with the purpose of discrediting him, according to Tim Weiner’s, Legacy of Ashses: A History of the Central Intelligence Agency, published in 2007. Whether this was done because Dulles was an anti-Catholic bigot or a Marxist fellow traveler is not certain.

Allen Dulles significantly was the Director of the Council for Foreign Relations (CFR) — a pro one world government organization — from 1927 to 1933, and then its secretary until 1944. The CFR is generally considered to be a Masonic organization. This is probably how he rose to such high office in the U.S. Government.

Operation Gladio was founded in 1948 and overseen by the CIA until the 1990’s. It was a network of stay-behind groups of paramilitaries and at all their annual meetings CIA officials from the CIA offices in each country would be in attendance. Gladio is considered one of the most secret operations organized by the United States in Europe in the post World War II era. For this reason, Dulles, who served as CIA director until Nov. 29, 1961 could not not have known about Gladio and been instrumental in its development and support. According to Wikipedia’s article on Gladio, we know this:

Operating in all of NATO and even in some neutral countries such as Spain before its 1982 admission to NATO, Gladio was first coordinated by the Clandestine Committee of the Western Union (CCWU), founded in 1948. After the creation of NATO in 1949, the CCWU was integrated into the “Clandestine Planning Committee” (CPC), founded in 1951 and overseen by the SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)

Allen Dulles, therefore, from the first days of his tenure as CIA director in 1951 had to know about Gladio. In addition to all the dirty tricks that Dulles was the director of in his tenure as CIA director (e.g. Bay of Pigs), Dulles was instrumental in the transformation of Gladio into a military organization directed at political involvement in Europe, to thwart the spread of Communist parties. According to the historian Daniele Ganse, the Clandestine Planning Committee (CPC) which directed Gladio was assisted from 1957 onward by the Allied Clandestine Committee:

Next to the CPC, a second secret army command center, labeled Allied Clandestine Committee (ACC), was set up in 1957 on the orders of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe (SACEUR). This military structure provided for significant US leverage over the secret stay-behind networks in Western Europe as the SACEUR, throughout NATO’s history, has traditionally been a US General who reports to the Pentagon in Washington and is based in NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium. The ACC’s duties included elaborating on the directives of the network, developing its clandestine capability, and organizing bases in Britain and the United States. In wartime, it was to plan stay-behind operations in conjunction with SHAPE. According to former CIA director William Colby, it was ‘a major program’.

Coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), {the secret armies} were run by the European military secret services in close cooperation with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the British foreign secret service Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, also MI6). Trained together with US Green Berets and British Special Air Service (SAS), these clandestine NATO soldiers, with access to underground arms caches, prepared to fight against a potential Soviet invasion and occupation of Western Europe, as well as the coming to power of communist parties. The clandestine international network covered the European NATO membership, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, as well as the neutral European countries of Austria, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Ganser, himself, in his 2005 book, NATO’s Secret Armies alleges that these stay-behind groups were used by the USA in false flag events and acts of terrorism. While his allegations were severely criticized by several experts, the substance of the criticism was not that what he alleged did not happen, but only that he had failed to prove it by documentation — which is quite a revealing commendation of his book, actually.

Evidence that Ganser was correct, however, about Gladio’s use in state sponsored terrorism comes from the events surrounding the assassination of Carmine Peccorelli, an Italian Fascist turned journalist who was murdered on March 20, 1979, apparently by a criminal organization, know as the Banda della Magliana, to prevent his publication of information about Giulio Andreotti, the Italian Prime Minister in that year, who headed the Christian Democratic Party, a close ally of the United States of America. Was Peccorelli’s assasination willed because of his investigation into Gladio? And Andreoitti’s involvement or knowledge of it? The authors of Peccorelli’s Biography at Wikipedia shed some light on this:

After Aldo Moro’s 1978 assassination, Mino Pecorelli published some confidential documents, mainly Moro’s letters to his family. In a cryptic article published in May 1978, Pecorelli drew a connection between Operation Gladio, NATO’s stay-behind anti-communist organization (whose existence was publicly acknowledged by Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti in October 1990) and Moro’s death. During his interrogations by terrorists, Aldo Moro had made reference to “NATO’s anti-guerrilla activities”.[1]

Banda della Magliana

Peccorelli was assassinated by the Banda della Magliana, a criminal organization here in Rome, which had ties to all the main Italian Mafia organizations and the infamous Masonic Lodge Propagana Due (P2), which plotted the overthrow of the Italian government to establish a pro-Western regime in Italy. The previous assassination of Aldo Moro during his kidnapping was never satisfactorily explained. Because the public story was that he was kidnapped by radical Marxists. But he himself was proposing an alliance of the Catholic Christian Democrats with the Marxists in Parliament. However, his potential willingness to admit the existence of Gladio would have made him the target for assassination by CIA interests. The Banda della Magliana was tied by Italian prosecutors to Propaganda Due and to the murder of Roberto Calvi following the revelations of scandals in the Banco Ambrosiano and the Vatican Bank. Calvi’s lifeless corpse was found on the morning of Friday, June 18, 1982, hanging from Blackfriars Bridge in London: a name which indicated that P2, whose members dressed as Black Friars, was behind he hit. In fact, both Andreotti and the Banda della Magliana were P2 members and collaborators.

Vatican Bank Scandal

With the collapse of the Banco Ambrosiano the Vatican Bank became insolvent. It was the declared intention of Pope John Paul I to clean up the Vatican Bank, but he did not live to implement that intention, being found dead in bed on the 33rd day of his pontificate: a number which indicates a Masonic ritualized hit. Calvi was a member of Propaganda 2, strangely enough, and so were his assassins. It seems to have been a hit to prevent him from testifying against them in Italian court.

John Paul II’s response to the Vatican Bank scandal was itself dubious, as the Wikipedia article on P2 explains:

During July 1982, funds to the off-shore interests were cut off, leading to their collapse, and in August the bank was replaced by the Nuovo Banco Ambrosiano under Giovanni Bazoli. Pope John Paul II pledged full transparency regarding the bank’s links to the Vatican and brought in lay bankers including German financial expert Hermann Abs, a move that was publicly criticized by Simon Wiesenthal, due to Abs’ role as top banker to the Third Reich from 1938 to 1945.[4][5] There was much argument over who should take responsibility for losses incurred by the Old Ambrosiano’s off-shore companies, and the Holy See (Vatican) eventually agreed to pay out a substantial sum without accepting liability.

In response to the financial instability of the Vatican, John Paul II conceived the idea of traveling the world to raise funds. But his trips were packaged as Apostolic Visits. They were Apostolic also in the sense of Saint Matthew the Apostle, because they were granted in response to sizeable offers of cash infusion into the Vatican Bank by the national Bishop’s Conferences of the host nations. The first nation he visited was the USA. I remember vividly the excitement of seeing a Pope on US soil, as I was at his first Mass on Boston Commons on October 1, 1979. What most do not know, outside of the US however, is, that the American Bishops receive substantial funding from the US Government by operating welfare programs for the poor. So whether they where laundering money for the US Government to the Vatican Bank during or after this trip, is highly possible.

In addition, it is know that Pope John Paul II collaborated with the CIA to bring down the Communist government in Poland. This was done by the CIA laundering money through Panamanian Banks, and through the Vatican Embassy in Panama through the Vatican Bank. The monies were they distributed in Poland to the Solidarity movement by agents of the Vatican. One can assume that the Vatican Bank also got its share in the process.

The St. Gallen Mafia gets its foothold

But it was John Paul II’s turn to Hermann Abs which might have been more significant than we know. Because by bringing in this man who had such strong banking ties to the Nazi Regime that he may have unwittingly opened the doors to infiltration by the St. Gallen Mafia Group, before it even called itself by that name.

This seems to be indicated by the appointment of Godfreid Danneels as a Cardinal just 7 months after the appointment of Hermann Abs. Danneels is the founding member of the St. Gallen Mafia, and he took as his Titular Church at Rome, the very resting place of the Cardinal Bishop from Portugal who is suspected of introducing the Masonic Lodge to the Vatican. That Church is a center of satanic activity today still. Indeed, one woman who used to sell rosaries there, afterwards manifested clear evidence of profound diabolic possession, in addition to bearing a tattoo of the number 666 under her tongue.

Following Danneels appointment as Cardinal, we see that John Paul II began to appoint all the future members of the St. Gallen Mafia as bishops or Cardinals.

The CIA is rewarded with a Cardinal

Finally, the history I have recounted comes to full circle. Allen Dulles brother was John Foster Dulles. John Foster was the U.S. Secretary of State from 1953-1959, during the tenure of his brother as Director of the CIA, and thus also undeniably cogniscent of operation Gladio. John Foster’s son, Avery Dulles, S. J. was made a Cardinal of the Roman Church by John Paul II in 2001, in an apparent payback to the Dulles family for their support of the Vatican through operation Gladio and CIA slush funds. I remember the news of this appointment at the time. It was a scandal, since everyone knew that Dulles’ family was highly connected to the US intelligence agency. You can see a photograph of the Cardinal in the featured image of this article.

That Avery was a Jesuit and Hermann Abs a Nazi ties up with Propaganda Due, which like the Jesuits and the Nazis had strong ties in Argentina. I have shown that the St. Gallen Mafia are an entity of the Rampolla faction in the Church, which has similar connections with all these groups. And their collaboration in operating and or running the Rat lines in Europe after World War II gave them strong connects to the CIA (who co-opted the entire NAZI intelligence workforce into itself). Archbishop Bergoglio of Buenas Aires, during his tenure in that office, is known to have sold the Archdiocesan investments in 4 major banks and transferred 70 million euroes to the Vatican Bank. After that he was the de facto leader of the St. Gallen Mafia. And to this day, there are rumors that the CIA has numerous slush funds in the Vatican Bank and that it is being used to launder money from other foreign governments, such as China.

Conclusion

It is widely speculated among Catholics, that Pope Benedict XVI was forced out of power by the U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton who publicly endorsed an Arab Spring in the Catholic Church. That Deutsche Bank was harassing the Vatican by shutting down its ATM machines prior to Benedict’s abdication, adds to the suspicion, since Hermman Abs was a Director of that Bank from 1938-1945 and from 1957-1967. And it was no secret that Barrack Obama considered Pope Benedict’s opposition to sexual immorality one of the chief thorns in his side, when campaigning for the Catholic vote in 2008 and 2012.

I think from the evidence presented, that the abdication of Pope Benedict XVI might well have been engineered psychologically or financially by the very collaborations which Pope John Paul II developed with the CIA and operation Gladio entities: a collaboration which allowed the St. Gallen Mafia to infiltrate the College of Cardinals and ultimately take over the Vatican through a bloodless coup, in CIA style.

This might well explain, also, why no one will talk rationally about arguments regarding the canonical problems, which are as obvious as day, as they are studiously attacked by organizations dedicated to narrative control, financed by as of yet unknown organizations.

